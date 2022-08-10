Veterans Memorial specialized curriculum encourages students to get graphic

Class is getting graphic at Veterans Memorial High School.

Every day you see combinations of words and images on the food you eat, the magazines, and even the books you read.

Design like that starts with classes like Albert Galvan.

"We create them through using images, using text, using shapes, colors we do that, like I said, to create messages for advertising companies, for businesses, just graphic designs they can visually see."

Students use software such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

“Originally, starting off, it looked complicated, but after a while, I got used to it,” said graphic design student Kenny Zheng. “I knew the shortcuts, what to use, when to use it and how to apply things."

If a student takes the class all four years, they can get certified in digital media, graphic design, graphic design II, and practicum.

"They start very hesitant, but once they get better, they get better with their skills,” Galvan said. “Then when they pass, they're excited. They know they've, you know, they've completed their goal."

Galvan says it's a big step.

"Especially if they have a future career in technology,” he said. “Whether it be graphic design, whether it be in advertising, computer science. They'll always have these there in their back pocket."

Zheng is planning to continue his education in the field and the program at Veterans Memorial gives him a head start.

"I want to get into computer science and coding so, like, I want to have visuals and stuff like that,” he said. “So, learning stuff like this helps me design for my code and stuff like that, and give it actual colors and stuff like that."

The course is not just offered at Veterans Memorial -- all CCISD high school campuses have it.