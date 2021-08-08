Texas Connections Academy offering virtual learning for students

Texas Connections Academy was recently ranked 28th in the nation in Niche's 2021 Best Online High Schools in America.

"Texas Connections Academy Houston is an online public school done at home. We are a hundred percent virtual, and we serve students all over the state of Texas... in grades 3-12," said school leader & Director of Operations, Dr. Brita Lindsey.

Dr. Lindsey says the school provides quality learning for students.

"There are accredited teachers available during the instructional day."

The school has been providing students with online learning for the past 12 years, before the global pandemic forced many students into virtual learning. While a recent CDC report showed virtual instruction may pose more risks to the mental health and wellness of children and parents than in-person learning, Dr. Lindsay says some students thrive with it.

"You may have a student that is struggling but loves the digital platform - Generation Z loves technology. You can have a struggling student that loves the platform. They still can excel in this environment because they love working with and through technology."

While the school is free to attend, students do have to use their own computers and buy their own books.

"Because we are a Texas virtual school - a public school, it is required that our students have prior public enrollment," said Lindsey. "Families can enroll with us now, and the deadline for families to start the enrollment process is October 15 - that's for grades 3 through 8. The deadline for high school to start the enrollment process is October 8th."

