Watch
NewsBack to School

Actions

G-PISD giving away school supplies today

Offering help to students in need
items.[0].image.alt
GPISD
Gregory-Portland Independent school district logo
Posted at 10:25 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:25:45-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD is helping ensure every student who needs school supplies is prepared for the upcoming school year.

The Gregory-Portland Independent School District is holding a school supply giveaway this afternoon. In a social media post on Facebook, the district says they are distributing backpacks and school supplies for Wildcats in need of support.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or while supplies last), the district will be outside the G-PISD Student Support Center. That's located at 1100 Lang Rd. in Portland, Texas.

The district asks that families place a piece of paper on the dashboard of their vehicle with their student's first and last name, Student ID and grade level.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education