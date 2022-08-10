Flour Bluff ISD welcomes their students back to school

Back to school season continues and Flour Bluff ISD returns to classes August 10, 2022.

Celebrating 130 years of educating the Coastal Bend is an amazing achievement. The Ready, Set, Go Transition Program provides students ages 17-21 with disabilities employment skills as well as the daily living skills these students need to be successful.

The services provided are in a community setting or a classroom simulated home environment. It includes daily living skills such as meal prepping , internships, and career opportunities after high school.

Students working at the spirit shop say their job duties include taking online orders, talking with customers and checking inventory. Their teacher Meghan Jones said this year they will increase their job duties and teach them how to operate a register.

"I fold the clothes, I put them on a hanger, I do everything," said Julie Bernal.

"I've been here for like ten years and I call like this place home," said Zoe Fletcher.

The students who take part say this shop is a place where they get to be themselves.

“We fix them and this one is like kind of messed up and we go back there and we do the folding," said Kaylee Worker.

“Special job like cleaning like the counters, and like sweeping the floor," said Nyla Wilson.

The spirit shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday's from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For students heading back to school in the Flour Bluff district your start times: