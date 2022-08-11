Del Mar College holds registration rally for fall semester at Oso Creek campus

Del Mar College is rallying students to register ahead of the school year at its new campus.

On Aug. 11, you can register for credit courses or complete the admissions process scheduled in the STEM building at the new Oso Creek campus.

Heritage campus (East Campus), Windward campus (West Campus) or Northwest center students, you can still stop by to get registered and access other student services.

Courses offered at the new campus this fall include architecture/drafting, biology, chemistry, English, engineering, and more, in addition to courses at the new hospitality and culinary institute.

College representatives will be on-hand to help, and rally coordinators said they'll make the event fun with games, snacks, and Vikings swag bags.

In-person registration is taking place from 4-7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 18. The fall semester starts Aug. 29.