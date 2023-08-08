Class in session at the kitchen table

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many students are getting ready to head back in the classroom but for some, they won't have to go far.

According to theTexas Home School Coalition, homeschooling is the fastest-growing form of education in the United States.

For little Presley Daughtry, her days consist of learning at home with her mom.

“My test was about like phonics, and adjectives and like nouns and adverbs verbs," she said.

Victoria Daughtry is a stay-at-home mother with four kids. Currently, she has two of her kids learning directly from her dining room table.

"My oldest is nine, and then I have a seven-year-old, so fourth grade and second grade. And I have two younger ones too, a 2-year-old and a two-month-old who are not in school yet, “Victoria said.

She and her husband decided to home-school their kids because they wanted to have the freedom to be able to incorporate religion as well in the teaching of her kids.

The family also knew several teachers in the school system and were discouraged by the reality of what goes on in schools.

This is her fifth year doing homeschooling, and she said it has been great and it has taught her that not every kid learns the same.

“The biggest benefit that I see it’s just the one-on-one learning. Anybody that has kids, even multiple kids, know that they are not the same; they have different personalities and ways that they learn,” she said.

Although it is difficult to teach and balance a normal life, she added that knowing what her kids are learning and how they are learning makes her feel at peace.

She said that school safety is also something she doesn't have to worry about.

She isn't worried about her kids' social skills because she still has them interacting with kids at church or when she meets up with other homeschooling moms.

Her kids during the summer don’t take a break from school. Another thing she enjoys is getting to manage and decide what days the kids learn.

"With the curriculum that I use, we have 170 lessons, and I know I could spread the 170 lessons for our school year, which we actually try to do year-round", she added.

This helps it not be hard for them to get back in the groove and advance if anyone is falling behind.

Victoria is part of a Facebook group that supports moms like her if they are struggling with teaching something.

Although some parents are now getting ready with back to school, Victoria said she and her husband still pay school taxes.

They usually spend money on curriculum to be able to teach their kids effectively.

Victoria said that she plans on teaching all of her four kids from home but that she is open to public school if her kids ever ask about it.

So teaching from home may have its benefits, but it's another job when you have to remember to also be a mom.

