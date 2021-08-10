CCISD bus drivers get ready for the school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the start of the new school year, many CCISD students aren’t able to be taken to school by their parents, which means they’ll have to take the bus.

Mark Johnson is one of the bus drivers in training who will soon be driving a school bus. He said he’s retired, so bus driving is a good opportunity for him to get back to work and interact with the kids in the community.

“I still wanted to do work and CCISD was hiring for bus drivers right away and I like being around kids, so I thought it was the best opportunity that’s out there,” Johnson said.

However, the job isn’t just about driving. Johnson is required to learn things like CPR for kids and first aid training. He will also be required to check for overhanging trees and pinpoint inaccurate addresses. The job also requires bus drivers to scope out neighborhoods for any construction, which will help them take alternative routes.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be offered to kids when they step on the bus. Johnson said he enjoys working with his co-workers and is excited to work with CCISD.

“It’s a good place to work for. My wife spent 32 years here as a teacher and enjoyed her job a lot so that’s why I came over here. The personnel is very good,” he said.

Currently CCISD has 80 bus drivers, but is in need of 40 more. CCISD Director of Transportation Kyle Pelichet said the pandemic has caused a shortage in bus drivers.

“We’re interviewing as we receive those applications so anyone interested please apply. We’ll be more than happy to speak with you and look forward to possibly coming on as one of our team members,” Pelichet said.

CCISD doesn’t require bus drives to have a CDL license but is offering training for it.

Applicants can apply here.