Aransas Pass Salsa Fest samples twenty different recipes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chips and salsa was the talk of the town in Aransas Pass. This is as Salsa Fest invited the Coastal Bend to come out and vote for the best recipe.

“People choose their favorite restaurant based on the chips and salsa so we said why don’t we find out who has the best,” festival organizer, Amanda Slaughter and Donald Nesloney said.

It’s the first annual salsa fest in downtown Aransas Pass. The salsa is why people showed up.

“We’ve got 10 competitors and 20 recipes. They’re giving out free samples to the public and people can vote and whoever gets the most votes for their salsa will win people’s choice,” Slaughter said.

There’s also some money for the grand champion, the best according to some judges.

“The prize pot is up to 1100. It was 800 this morning,” Nesloney said.

The more people buy vote tickets. The more money for the salsa grand champion.

Joseph Ramirez and Joel Ramirez bought more than a few vote tickets.

“We’ve been trying every salsa there is and we love to vote. These guys are putting a lot of work into their craft, so it feels good to give them a vote of confidence on how good their salsa is,” Ramirez said.

"I’m yet to try this watermelon one. That sounds crazy,” Ramirez said.

San Juan Restaurant and Cantina, a local restaurant is the brains behind this watermelon salsa.

“We tried something different which has had a lot of people looking into and loving it. It’s like a pico de Gallo,” San Juan restaurant owner, Nestor Angel said.

People lined up to try salsa from all 10 competitors with their own unique flavors. Some traveling as far as Lubbock.

“We’re pretty confident especially with these ones like our pickle salsa and peach habanero,” Savory Salsa creator, Allison Canales, said.

"We do have a dairy base. We grew up eating salsa cold and that’s the way we serve it. It’s like a nice hug in your mouth,” Big Mike’s Salsa owner, Michael Brumley said.

Trying something different. Something new. A new crowd pleaser for the community of Aransas Pass.

“Hopefully we can keep this tradition going and it will put Aransas Pass on the map,” Slaughter said.