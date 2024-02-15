Aransas Pass moving forward with plans for a new fire station and a renovated police station

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — The Aransas Pass Fire Station and Police Department and City Hall have operated out of the same buildings for quite a while, but all that will change soon.

“The majority of the council approved moving forward with the necessary bonds to pay for a new fire station and also a renovated police station,” City Manager, Gary Edwards said.

City leaders approved a $16 million project on Monday and the city manager believes it came at the perfect time.

“Our financial advisor stated during the meeting. The city is in the best financial condition that it’s been in for 30 years,” Edwards said.

In fact, it was 30 years ago the city built its fire station.

“This building was built in 1993,” Fire Chief, Nathan Kelley said.

Kelley has been hoping for a new station since being hired six years ago.

“I noticed the cramped corners the guys lived in and I noticed that we had to keep equipment that was stored outside and not inside to keep it protected,” Kelley said.

The small fire station he said presented big problems.

“The guys sleep in bunk beds so that’s not really conducive to having female firefighters,” Kelley said.

Work is set to begin soon on the empty plot of land next to the Convention Center. Creating a bigger and better firehouse to include a training center and the police station.

“They won’t be getting a new building, but they will be taking over the area that is now occupied by the fire department,” Edwards said.

Revenue generated for the upgrades comes from existing property taxes in Aransas Pass whereas those people will benefit.

“What attracts housing to a community are things like new infrastructure,” Edwards said.

City leaders expect construction to begin soon after a design is completed. Work on the new building could take up to a year.