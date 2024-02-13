Aransas Pass brush fire burns to close to a nearby neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A brush fire in Aransas Pass forced people who live on Johnson Road off I-35 out of their homes. They returned Monday.

“There was nothing but a huge orange sky. Nothing but flames, fire and smoke and that’s all you can see,” Missy Wilson said.

Missy tells us she and her dog Gypsy are still shaken up from what they saw Sunday night.

The fire was close to their home.

“I grabbed the dogs and all my stuff, and I put it in the vehicle, and we left,” Wilson said.

As Missy put distance between her and the fire, she recorded a video showing the size of the fire.

“All of the emergency vehicles were trying to get down here and help fight the fire,” Wilson said.

Aransas County officials tell us more than a dozen agencies from surrounding counties helped to contain this grass fire.

Texas Forestry and Rockport Volunteer Fire Department stayed behind to keep it from spreading.

“When we came in this morning, they still had the mobile command center right off the highway and we didn’t know if we should turn onto our street. It’ still smoking and we didn’t know if we still had a place or not,” Christopher Cormier said.

Christopher and Heather Shirley also evacuated.

Both tell us they didn’t know what they were going to find when they returned home.

Aransas County officials reported no injuries, however, they did find three burned RV’s. Officials can’t confirm whether someone lived in those RV’s or not.

“This is the second fire in two weeks. The first one was in that ranch behind us and this one last night. It’s getting kind of close,” Cormier said.

Fire investigators are still working to find a cause.

Aransas County officials are urging people throughout the county to not burn anything due to high winds.