Tesla's lithium refinery sparks water concerns in drought-stricken South Texas

ROBSTOWN, Texas — In the heart of the Coastal Bend, a region grappling with a historic drought, Tesla's planned lithium refinery in Robstown raises critical questions about water resources and sustainability.

Initial estimates of the facility's water needs have dramatically escalated, drawing scrutiny from water experts and residents.

What began as a projection of 400,000 to 800,000 gallons per day has reportedly grown to between 1.1 and 3 million gallons daily, with the potential to reach 8 million gallons if the plant expands, according to documents obtained by KRIS 6 News via a Public Information Request.

Sources close to the project dispute those figures.

Documents obtained by KRIS 6 News also revealed Tesla began operations without an official water contract—utilizing water during the construction phase.

Gabriel Eckstein, a prominent U.S. water law expert, expressed significant concerns about the project.

"The question is, 'Who has the water, is there enough water to provide for that use, and what's the impact going to be on the local users," Eckstein said, while also warning that a water-intensive facility of that nature could place substantial strain on an already stressed water system.

The South Texas Water Authority (STWA), which receives approximately 2 million gallons daily from Corpus Christi, has been slow to provide definitive answers. As of September, the company contracted by STWA was still completing a water analysis for Tesla.

John Marez, Nueces County Precinct 3 Commissioner and STWA's Executive Director, emphasized the importance of thorough water planning.

"There's typically a water analysis that's done on any request big or small," Marez stated. "You could ultimately say we've got the water, but not until that analysis is done would you really truly know if we can give you the capacity that you need."

The local water situation remains critical. Corpus Christi, which supplies water to seven counties, is maintaining Stage 3 drought restrictions.

"I think that any agreement that we, as the South Texas Water Authority, have taken on or will take on, will ensure that we have capacity," Marez added.

The City of Corpus Christi issued an official statement underscoring the challenges.

"The city of Corpus Christi is aware of the new Tesla plant in Robstown and its reported water needs. We do not have any direct involvement in this new facility coming online because they are a customer of Nueces Supply Corporation, who get their water from South Texas Water Authority. The city and much of the Coastal Bend region remains in Stage 3 drought restrictions. All water users – residents, wholesale customers, industry, as well as existing and new businesses, will need to take necessary and appropriate steps to regulate usage and minimize waste."

Eckstein said companies may not sufficiently prioritize water resource verification.

"My sense is that these companies don't put a high enough value on confirming if there's going to be adequate water for their operations," he said.

As the region continues to grow and industrial demands increase, the tension between economic development and water conservation becomes increasingly apparent. Tesla has not responded to multiple requests for comment, leaving many questions unanswered.

Weeks ago, Marez told 6 Investigates the STWA would release a statement clarifying Tesla's water needs, however, that statement has not been provided.