Teen who posed as a physician assistant headed to prison

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — Zachry Brent Bailey, the teen who posed as a physician assistant and gained access to two Corpus Christi hospitals, is headed to prison.

28th District Court Judge Nanette Hasette sentenced him to two five-year terms to run concurrently following a motion to revoke hearing on Tuesday.

As 6 Investigates previously reported, Bailey was extradited to Nueces County last month on a motion to revoke his probation after he pleaded guilty to felonies in Oklahoma.

In December 2022, Bailey pleaded guilty to acting as a physician assistant without a license and forgery in Nueces County.

He received a deferred sentence of six years for each charge, meaning as long as he complied with the terms of probation he would not serve time in prison and would be eligible to have the charges expunged from his record.

Following these pleas in 2022, Bailey's probation supervision was transferred to Oklahoma, and he continued to rack up new felony convictions.

A violation report alleges he violated the terms of probation that prohibit him from committing any new offense in Texas or any other state.

That report lists 11 felony charges he has either pleaded guilty to or remains accused of in Oklahoma.

During the motion to revoke hearing on Tuesday, the Nueces County District Attorney's Office abandoned several of the allegations in the motion to revoke. However, the state moved forward on seven of these felony charges.

Bailey plead "true" to these felony convictions and "not true" to allegations he had failed to report for a urine analysis, failed to pay court fines, and failed to install a tracking application. However, all allegations pursued by the state were found to be "true" by 28th District Court Judge Nanette Hasette.

During the hearing, a Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections Department officer said that when Bailey's probation was transferred to Oklahoma, he knew he would still be required to follow the terms set by Hasette.

The officer recommended revocation and said that given his additional felony convictions it was clear Bailey had no respect for the conditions placed upon him by the court and that he was not a good candidate for probation.

