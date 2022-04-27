Second Nueces County medical examiner candidate turns down position

Nueces County's most recent candidate for the chief medical examiner's position, is now the second person to turn down the job offer.

Th KRIS 6 Investigates team has learned Dr. Timothy Fagen, who currently works in the Travis County Medical Examiners office, recently turned down the same position in Nueces County.

Fagen's decision was made two weeks after 6 Investigates reported Dr. Scott Luzi also turned down the chief medical examiner job.

Last week, Nueces County commissioners accepted the resignation of chief medical examiner Adel Shaker after he was arrested on 17 felony counts of violating the Texas Occupation Code.

Former medical examiner Rey Fernandez has agreed to work in the position for thirty days.

The county has hired a search firm to find a temporary medical examiner to perform autopsies, while they look for a permanent replacement.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.