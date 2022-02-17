Search warrant served at Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office

A search warrant has been served at the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office. A district judge allowed the Texas Rangers and the District Attorney's Office to seize files from the Medical Examiner's Office.

KRIS 6 News exclusively obtaining that warrant. The warrant ordered the Texas Rangers and DA's office to seize documents relating to any autopsies performed by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker and Dr. Sandra Lyden between Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021.

Those documents include death certificates and billing records.

This is just the latest development into this story which we have been following for weeks.

As we reported last month, Deputy Chief Sandra Lyden was fired after it was discovered she didn't have a license to practice medicine in the state of Texas and incorrectly declared one death as a homicide when a second autopsy ruled it a natural death.

Shaker is on record as having witnessed the autopsy, and agreeing with Lyden's determination.

Since then, Dr. shaker has submitted his letter of retirement, which will be effective at the end of October.