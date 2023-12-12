Port of Corpus Christi sets new travel policies months after former CEO resigns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Port of Corpus Christi Authority Commissioners made significant updates to their travel and business policy, and who has the final say when it comes to large travel expenditures by the executive staff.

As 6I reported months ago, former Port CEO Sean Strawbridge came under fire for excessive travel and entertainment expenses, later resigning.

His resignation came just one day after KRIS 6's extensive report into Strawbridge, including expenses ranging from ten thousand dollars a month in food alcohol and snacks without itemized receipts, to world series tickets and a $202,000 trip to Tel Aviv.

The new policy includes the requirement of itemized receipts for meals over $25 and a punishment of expense reports are not filed within a reasonable time.

The biggest change that KRIS 6 News investigators saw was the requirement of the audit committee, not just the audit chair as it was previously, to sign off on these travel expenditures exceeding certain thresholds.

Lastly, the audit committee will now oversee the annual budget for executive travel and business entertainment, like that of the CEO, and will quote "conduct a periodic review of incurred expenses."

Since it's public dollars being spent at the Port, the 6I team shall also continue to conduct our own review of expenses and let you know if anything changes.