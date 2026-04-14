Nueces River Authority board hires attorney to investigate allegations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Nueces River Authority Board of Directors voted Monday to hire attorney Kelli Cubeta to investigate allegations contained in a letter from Chief Operating Officer Travis Pruski — allegations that name not only Executive Director John Byrum but also Board President Eric Burnett, who presided over Tuesday's vote.

Before the board went into closed executive session, Burnett read a prepared statement acknowledging the controversy but defending the organization's direction.

"Recent matters have understandably raised questions," Burnett said in the statement. "This board and our NRA team are committed to upholding the high standards that have defined this organization."

Burnett said the special meeting was called to "review and consider taking appropriate actions to ensure a thorough and independent review of concerns to the Board."

He did not address the specific allegations against him contained in Pruski's letter.

Burnett also addressed the status of the Harbor Island desalination project, saying a developer recommendation would come within 30 to 45 days. "Upon completion of the Harbor Island project, it will be the largest seawater desalination plant in the Western Hemisphere," he said. "It represents a generational investment in water security for communities large and small in South Texas."

Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a thorough probe. His press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, wrote in a statement to KRIS 6 News: "Every member of a Texas board or commission should uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in service of the people of Texas. Governor Abbott expects a thorough investigation into the allegations brought forth and for the Board to act swiftly once the investigation is complete."

KRIS 6 News Nueces River Authority Board President Eric Burnett statement

What Pruski alleged — and against whom

KRIS 6 News obtained a copy of Pruski's letter, dated March 27, 2026, and verified its authenticity. In it, Pruski raised five categories of concern after more than twelve years with the NRA, first as a board member and later as its chief operating officer.

Against Byrum:

Pruski alleged that at the August 8, 2025, board meeting, Byrum told the board that 36 million gallons per day of desalination capacity at the planned Harbor Island plant had been sold and that the corresponding revenue was already in the bank. When a board member questioned the number, Byrum confirmed it.

Pruski said that was not accurate. As the staff member solely responsible for water sales to customers outside Corpus Christi, Pruski wrote that internal tracking records showed only 21 MGD was committed and paid for at that time — a threshold not reached until November 4, nearly three months after that board meeting.

"The board made significant financial decisions based on information that did not reflect operational reality," Pruski wrote.

He also alleged Byrum repeated those figures at Corpus Christi City Council meetings in September and October 2025, and that Byrum's current presentation materials still contain inaccurate information about partner cities and water districts.

Pruski further alleged Byrum directed him not to speak with any board members — at that meeting or going forward. He also alleged that contracts submitted for a $30 million regional flood mitigation grant were not in compliance with Texas Water Development Board requirements, placing the grant at serious risk.

Against Burnett:

Pruski wrote that after the August 2025 board meeting, he brought his concerns about the inaccurate figures directly to Burnett. "He assured me he would look into the matter," Pruski wrote. "I never received a follow-up response."

Second, Pruski wrote that on March 19, 2026 — eight days before submitting his letter — he received a phone call from Burnett directing him to stop raising questions and defer, without exception, to Byrum's direction.

"The COO of this organization was instructed to stop asking questions, stop verifying information, and stop advocating for the communities and partners the NRA exists to serve," Pruski wrote. "That is not leadership — it is the suppression of accountability."

Who authorized the investigation — and when?

Last month, Byrum initially told KRIS 6 News in a statement that the Board of Directors had "engaged independent legal counsel to conduct a thorough and objective review."

KRIS 6 News then raised questions about whether the board had ever formally authorized an investigation in a public meeting.

When KRIS 6 News asked Byrum who hired the outside lawyer and who made that decision, he wrote that the board "engages the Sledge Law Firm through an engagement agreement that was approved this past year" — meaning the firm was already on contract before Pruski's letter became public.

Byrum did not say the board held a vote or a public meeting to direct the investigation. No public board meeting had been announced or held since the letter became public. KRIS 6 News asked Byrum directly who gave the order to investigate. He did not answer.

Tuesday's vote to retain Cubeta was the board's first public action specifically authorizing an investigation into Pruski's allegations.

Because Pruski's letter names Burnett directly, one member of the public called on him to step aside from Tuesday's vote.

Port Aransas resident Cathy Fulton said Burnett's involvement in the matters described in the letter made his participation improper. "Mr. Burnett should not even be able to — must recuse himself from any vote on today's agenda item," she said.

Tuesday, Burnett committed to transparency with not only the investigation, but in response to concerns raised by members of the public.

"As the NRA Board moves forward in this review, we recognize the importance of a confidential and objective review process. As we carefully and fairly consider all facts, this board will provide communication and updates in a manner that supports transparency and public confidence," he said in a statement."

