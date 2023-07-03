Flint Hills Resources reaches agreement with Nueces County Appraisal District

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi refinery Flint Hills Resources has reached an agreement to settle lawsuits filed against the Nueces County Appraisal District from 2018 to 2022.

Nueces County Chief Appraiser Ramiro "Ronnie" Canales told 6 Investigates Monday that agreement means local taxing entities such as Nueces County, Del Mar College, Tuloso-Midway Independent School District, and the Nueces County Hospital District will see a positive financial impact.

However, Canales could not immediately say what that impact will be.

The agreement is two-fold.

First, Flint Hills has agreed not to ask for any refund on taxes paid in 2018.

Second, it has agreed to pay 90 percent of the noticed value for tax years 2019 to 2022.

The appraisal district is working on finalizing those numbers, which will go back to the refinery before it then goes to a district court judge to sign off on a settlement. Once that is finalized, the Nueces County Tax Assessor-Collector will then figure out what is owed, and Flint Hills will cut a check, Canales said.

He says the agreement should be finalized by the courts within the next week.

"They've (Flint Hills) been very cooperative about trying to get things done. They are also very encouraged about making sure they were doing what they have to do. In other words, pay their fair share," Canales said.

Last week, 6 Investigates reported on the financial impact taxing entities expect, given a 500 percent appraisal value increase this year for both Flint Hills and Valero Energy.

Nueces County officials are preparing for massive layoffs and cuts to public services as they have learned they are faced with an up to $30 million deficit.

That expected deficit stems from laws governing how the tax rate is calculated and the increased appraisals of Flint Hills and Valero.

Del Mar College officials are actively working to determine the potential financial impact of the increased valuations.

Canales told 6 Investigates he is encouraged by the agreement to settle and is hopeful Flint Hills will do the same with its current valuation.

"I'm confident that eventually, we'll do something pretty soon. I would think they would want to come to the table, and let's start discussing," he said.

6 Investigates reached out to Flint Hills late Monday afternoon after learning of the settlement but did not receive an immediate response.

Last week, Flint Hills said in a written statement regarding its 2023 appraisal, "As afforded by state law, Flint Hills Resources has paid its taxes at a level consistent with its most recent valuation. We continue to work with the tax authorities and the courts to resolve our differences."