City auditor expected to receive a six-month extension

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kimberly Houston was named interim auditor for the City of Corpus Christi three years ago.

"Interim" because according to a city ordinance, she can't have the permanent job until she passes a certification test. And she hasn't passed.

Today the City Council will discuss Houston's future, and they are expected to accept the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The recommendation is that she be given a third extension to pass the exam, according to a council member who sits on the audit committee.

"I care about what I do," Houston told KRIS 6 News in January 2020. "I really have become a member of the community, and I'm invested in the success of the city."

Houston was promoted April 10, 2018 -- and was given a year to pass the three-part certification test. When she failed the first time, the city council gave her an extension, accepting the explanation that she was busy trying to reorganize the department and hire new people.

As KRIS 6 Investigates reported, two extensions and two more failures followed Houston's promotion. One extension was granted because the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the testing process.

The council meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for updates.