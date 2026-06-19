New Benavides police chief was fired from San Antonio PD in 2016

Matthew Luckhurst is now the police chief of Benavides, according to the city's website. He will oversee law enforcement for the entire city.

Luckhurst has a controversial past. He was fired from the San Antonio Police Department in 2016 after he was accused of giving a homeless man a sandwich filled with human feces. He was also accused of defecating in a women's restroom as a prank.

In 2022, Luckhurst returned to law enforcement as a reserve officer with the Floresville Police Department. Later that year, Floresville officials announced Luckhurst was no longer employed by the department.

Luckhurst joined the Benavides Police Department in 2023 and is now its police chief.

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