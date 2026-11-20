Two-thirds of Americans plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving this year despite higher gas prices.

GasBuddy forecasts the national average will reach $3.62 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day. That is up from $2.97 last year and would top the previous Thanksgiving record set in 2022.

However, gas prices have dropped more than 50 cents over the past month.

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