Kitchen Cops for the week of September 22nd through 26th

Perfect Scores

Calallen High School Cafeteria

4205 Wildcat Dr.

Calallen ISD - West Intermediate School

4030 Cr 69

Miller High School - Cafeteria

1 Battlin Buc

Wood River Creek Elementary School - Calallen

15118 Dry Creek

Flour Bluff Baseball Concession

2505 Waldron

Flour Bluff Central Kitchen

2505 Waldron Rd.

Cullen Place Elementary School

850 Belmeade Drive

Coastal Blends

2136 Waldron Rd

Acapulco Bar & Grill

6602 Saratoga Blvd

Belleeah's Apples & Treats

6149 Mcardle Rd

The Donut Palace

604 N. Alister St

Church's Chicken

10101 SPID

Citrus Sss Bistro

500 N. Shoreline Blvd Ste 108

Domino's

2501 S Hwy 361

Whataburger #311

729 Hwy 361

Whataburger #166

9402 Leopard

Port A Pizzeria

407 E. Avenue G

Coffee Waves Port Aransas

1007 State Hwy 361

Candy Andy

4701 Ayers St Ste 302

The Low Scores

Price's Chef

1800 S. Alameda St.

88

Raw Chicken On Same Shelf As Baked Bread

Need To Clean Deli Meat Slicer

Taco Rico & Rico's Catering

4102 Greenwood

86

Need Food Safe Plastic On Items

Ice Machine Has Mold Present

Taqueria La Escondida #3

3302 Leopard St

83

Use Gloves When Working With Ready To Eat Foods.

Food Needs To Be 6inches Off The Ground.

Estrella De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

1322 Leopard St

79

Need Gloves When Working With Ready To Eat Foods.

Do Not Store Medicine Next Food Items Store In Designated Area.

