Kitchen Cops for the week of September 22nd through 26th

KRIS 6 News
Perfect Scores

Calallen High School Cafeteria
4205 Wildcat Dr. 

Calallen ISD - West Intermediate School
4030 Cr 69

Miller High School - Cafeteria
1 Battlin Buc

Wood River Creek Elementary School - Calallen
15118 Dry Creek

Flour Bluff Baseball Concession
2505 Waldron

Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd.

Cullen Place Elementary School
850 Belmeade Drive

Coastal Blends
2136 Waldron Rd

Acapulco Bar & Grill
6602 Saratoga Blvd

Belleeah's Apples & Treats
6149 Mcardle Rd

The Donut Palace
604 N. Alister St

Church's Chicken
10101 SPID

Citrus Sss Bistro
500 N. Shoreline Blvd Ste 108

Domino's
2501 S Hwy 361

Whataburger #311
729 Hwy 361

Whataburger #166
9402 Leopard

Port A Pizzeria
407 E. Avenue G

Coffee Waves Port Aransas
1007 State Hwy 361

Candy Andy
4701 Ayers St Ste 302

The Low Scores

Price's Chef
1800 S. Alameda St. 
88

  • Raw Chicken On Same Shelf As Baked Bread
  • Need To Clean Deli Meat Slicer

Taco Rico & Rico's Catering
4102 Greenwood     
86

  • Need Food Safe Plastic On Items
  • Ice Machine Has Mold Present

Taqueria La Escondida #3
3302 Leopard St
83

  • Use Gloves When Working With Ready To Eat Foods.
  • Food Needs To Be 6inches Off The Ground.

Estrella De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
1322 Leopard St
79

  • Need Gloves When Working With Ready To Eat Foods.
  • Do Not Store Medicine Next Food Items Store In Designated Area.

