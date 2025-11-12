Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of November 3rd through 7th

KRIS 6
PERFECT SCORES

Nolan's
4117 S Staples Ste #100

KCops - 03.png

Whataburger
7434 S. Staples St.

Whataburger
4126 S. Staples

Marcos Pizza
2821 Airline Rd Ste #2

Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery
14829 S Padre Island Drive

Grind Coffee Co.
615 N. Upper Broadway #140

Starbucks Coffee Co.
4022 Saratoga Blvd

Coffee Waves Cafe Uptown
802 N. Carancahua

Panda Express
6153 Saratoga Blvd.

Panda Express
4119 S. Staples

Central Kitchen
320 Lomax

Domino's Pizza #6755
11217 Leopard

El Muelle De San Blas #2
920 Louisiana Avenue

Hester's Café 6 Points
1714 S. Alameda St.

Wendy's Old Fashion Hamburgers
4123 S. Staples

Hunan Express #3
5614 Mcardle St.

Smoothie King
5366 Mcardle Rd Ste 100

SCHOOLS

Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center - 617 Purdue
Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery - 14829 S Padre Island Drive
Ray High School - Cafeteria - 1002 Texan Trail

THE LOW SCORE

88
Taqueria El Mexicano
5650 Leopard St.

Do Not Stack Food On Top Of Each Other
Can Opener Needs To Be Cleaned

