Kitchen Cops for the week of November 3rd through 7th

PERFECT SCORES
Nolan's
4117 S Staples Ste #100
Whataburger
7434 S. Staples St.
Whataburger
4126 S. Staples
Marcos Pizza
2821 Airline Rd Ste #2
Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery
14829 S Padre Island Drive
Grind Coffee Co.
615 N. Upper Broadway #140
Starbucks Coffee Co.
4022 Saratoga Blvd
Coffee Waves Cafe Uptown
802 N. Carancahua
Panda Express
6153 Saratoga Blvd.
Panda Express
4119 S. Staples
Central Kitchen
320 Lomax
Domino's Pizza #6755
11217 Leopard
El Muelle De San Blas #2
920 Louisiana Avenue
Hester's Café 6 Points
1714 S. Alameda St.
Wendy's Old Fashion Hamburgers
4123 S. Staples
Hunan Express #3
5614 Mcardle St.
Smoothie King
5366 Mcardle Rd Ste 100
________________________________________________
SCHOOLS
Flour Bluff Early Childhood Center - 617 Purdue
Island Joe's Coffee & Gallery - 14829 S Padre Island Drive
Ray High School - Cafeteria - 1002 Texan Trail
________________________________________________
THE LOW SCORE
88
Taqueria El Mexicano
5650 Leopard St.
Do Not Stack Food On Top Of Each Other
Can Opener Needs To Be Cleaned
