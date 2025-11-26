Kitchen Cops for the week of November 17th through 21st

PERFECT SCORES:

Black Monk Tavern

5712 Gollihar Rd

Church's Fried Chicken 1714

2901 Ayers

La Paletera #4

2701 Morgan Ave Ste 200

Papa John's Pizza

2701 Morgan Ave - Ste #350

Domino's Pizza

1620 S.P.I.D. #190

Citrus Sss Bistro

500 N. Shoreline Blvd Ste 108

KRIS 6

Paul's Seafood Market

9810 S. Padre Island Dr.

D'lites Cream

6202 Dunbarton Oak Dr Ste #500

Full Send Barbecue

411 Taylor St

Rafael Galvan Elementary - Cafeteria

3126 Masterson

Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary - Cafeteria

1945 Gollihar

Mary Grett School Transition Center

4402 Castenon St.

Moody High School - Cafeteria

1818 Trojan

C.C.I.S.D. Central Kitchen

4922 Westway

THE LOW SCORE

68

Taqueria el Alteno #1

2601 Ayers

Rodent droppings found, flies and gnats present during inspection

No beard guards

Ice machine has mold present

Not using gloves

