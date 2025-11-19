Kitchen Cops for the week of November 10th through 14th

PERFECT SCORES

Drunkn' Noodlez Asian Restaurant

4214 S. Alameda St.

Chick-Fil-A

4946 S Staples St

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

4018 S. Padre Island Drive

Gigi's Pizzeria

4234 S. Alameda

KRIS 6

Hawaii Poke And Ramen

4002 Spid Ste 108

Subway

1202 N. Chaparral St.

Whataburger

121 N Shoreline

McDonald's

5560 S. Padre Island Dr.

Divina Dulzura Bakery

6702 S. Staples Bld B Suite A

Sonic Drive In

6557 S. Staples

Stingers Coffee

7042 S Staples Ste #106

Starbucks Coffee

1337 Waldron Rd

Tropik Sun Fruit & Nut

5488 SPID

Chicken Express

4633 S. Staples

Long John Silvers

4831 S Staples Street

Poki Yaki

3823 S Staples

Subway

4126 Ayers St.

Taco Bell

5821 Saratoga Blvd.

Sonic Drive-In

6414 Saratoga Blvd.

Subway

2743 Airline Rd.

Taco Bell

5530 Everhart

J&D Sushi Buffet

5802 Yorktown Blvd Suite 109

Nueces Cafe

15552 Northwest Blvd Ste A

Tower Of Pizza

14902 Trinity River #1

Tropical Freze

345 N. Alister Suite F1

Tuloso-Midway Intermediate School

1921 Overland Trail

Tuloso-Midway Primary School

3125 Deer Run Dr.

____________________________________________

THE LOW SCORES

89

Taqueria Jalisco #4

5322 Everhart Rd.

Cook Making Tacos With Bare Hands

Raw Chicken Stored Above Raw Beef

87

Kiko's Mexican Food Restaurant

5514 Everhart Rd.

Cook Did Not Change Gloves After Cleaning Nose With napkin

Cook touched ready-to-eat rice with bare hands And put rice back in rest of cooked rice

Cooks Have Brackets And Watches On While Serving Food

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!