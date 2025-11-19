Kitchen Cops for the week of November 10th through 14th

PERFECT SCORES
Drunkn' Noodlez Asian Restaurant
4214 S. Alameda St.
Chick-Fil-A
4946 S Staples St
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
4018 S. Padre Island Drive
Gigi's Pizzeria
4234 S. Alameda
Hawaii Poke And Ramen
4002 Spid Ste 108
Subway
1202 N. Chaparral St.
Whataburger
121 N Shoreline
McDonald's
5560 S. Padre Island Dr.
Divina Dulzura Bakery
6702 S. Staples Bld B Suite A
Sonic Drive In
6557 S. Staples
Stingers Coffee
7042 S Staples Ste #106
Starbucks Coffee
1337 Waldron Rd
Tropik Sun Fruit & Nut
5488 SPID
Chicken Express
4633 S. Staples
Long John Silvers
4831 S Staples Street
Poki Yaki
3823 S Staples
Subway
4126 Ayers St.
Taco Bell
5821 Saratoga Blvd.
Sonic Drive-In
6414 Saratoga Blvd.
Subway
2743 Airline Rd.
Taco Bell
5530 Everhart
J&D Sushi Buffet
5802 Yorktown Blvd Suite 109
Nueces Cafe
15552 Northwest Blvd Ste A
Tower Of Pizza
14902 Trinity River #1
Tropical Freze
345 N. Alister Suite F1
Tuloso-Midway Intermediate School
1921 Overland Trail
Tuloso-Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run Dr.
THE LOW SCORES
89
Taqueria Jalisco #4
5322 Everhart Rd.
Cook Making Tacos With Bare Hands
Raw Chicken Stored Above Raw Beef
87
Kiko's Mexican Food Restaurant
5514 Everhart Rd.
Cook Did Not Change Gloves After Cleaning Nose With napkin
Cook touched ready-to-eat rice with bare hands And put rice back in rest of cooked rice
Cooks Have Brackets And Watches On While Serving Food
