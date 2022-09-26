The Corpus Christi Independent School District hiring for all positions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is hosting a hiring event.

The district is trying to fill open positions across the district including teachers, coaches, paraprofessionals, nurses, special education positions, substitute teachers, bus drivers, bus attendants, custodians, and cafeteria helpers.

According to the list of job openings on the CCISD website, there are over 150 positions open.

The hiring event is taking place on Friday, October 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the CCISD Administration Building board room, located at 801 Leopard St.

If you are interested you could apply online by going to the CCISD website.

There will also be onsite interviews at the October 14 event.