Pumpkin spice and everything nice, Stingers Coffee offers pumpkin spice all year long

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pumpkin spice is a seasonal favorite.

One local coffee shop, Stingers Coffee offers it not only in the fall but year round.

Starbucks, just introduced its fall menu and pumpkin products Tuesday.

At Stingers, the owner Holly Borchers says this flavor should be enjoyed all year long.

In August Borchers says she orders her stock of pumpkin products and wont make another order until next August.

One pumpkin distributor, T & S, in Brownfield which is 7 hours away. Randy Simposon says tehy are harvesting ornamentals tomorrow and jacks in about two weeks.

At this local coffee shop though you can already order a pumpkin spice latte, cold or hot.

