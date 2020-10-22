Menu

Funny money showing up in Robstown

Posted at 12:14 PM, Oct 22, 2020
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Counterfeit money is turning up throughout the city of Robstown.

According to the Robstown police department, "Movie Prop Money" has been found at a number of businesses.

At first glance, police said the money appears real. However, if you take a closer look, the bill will say "For Motion Picture Use Only."

Residents and businesses are asked to be cautious.

If you want to see what symbols, watermarks,or security ribbons are on each dollar bill, click here.

If you happen to find these types of bills or any type of counterfeit money, call the Robstown police at 361-387-3531.

