Downtown Corpus Christi gearing up for Dia de los Muertos

Posted at 6:06 PM, Oct 29, 2020
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween is almost here, and many people are also getting ready for Día de los Muertos.

Also known as Day of the Dead, the holiday is celebrated annually on Nov. 1 to remember and honor loved ones who have died.

Due to the pandemic, the annual Día de los Muertos Festival in downtown Corpus Christi will be mainly virtual this year.

Earlier this week, organizers set up an altar for the community to place photos of their loved ones.

