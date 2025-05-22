CCISD thanks 150 teachers for their long and successful career

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 150 teachers were honored and celebrated for their long and successful career.

On Wednesday, the Corpus Christi Independent School District held its 25th annual Teacher Retirement Reception at Mary Carroll High School.

KRIS 6 News caught up with Audra Luis, who taught at Baker Middle School. After being an educator for 27 years, Luis said she will miss her students. However, she looks forward to retirement.

"My family-- my dad. I would love to spend more time with him," Luis said. "I'm now a grandma, and so I'll be leaving, enjoying it. But I will also still be staying involved in education but in a different capacity."

While Luis is retiring, she said she doesn't plan on leaving education completely.

"I plan to stay around afterwards, of course take the summer off, but I've already spoken with my principal and perhaps coming back in a different capacity to help the children," Luis said. "They deserve it. They really deserve the best and so many of us are retiring with so many years and just giving them and sharing with what we have, it's a benefit for all it's very hard."

CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said it's a bittersweet time for the school district.

"This that time of year where we hate to see our teachers go, whether they're moving away, relocating or retiring," Hernandez said. "But we also recognize and understand that this is a time that they've worked so hard to earn. They've all been with us many years and they're just excited about this chapter in their life."

All 150 retirees were celebrated with a dinner and a chance to enjoy the company of their fellow colleagues.