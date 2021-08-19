A federal lawsuit has been filed against Governor Abbott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A federal lawsuit has been filed against Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency's commissioner.

This federal lawsuit was brought to court by fourteen anonymous children and their families.

This group says the governor Abbott's executive order banning school districts from enforcing mask mandates puts children with disabilities at significant risk.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims the mask mandate ban violates the federal Americans with disabilities act and section 504 of the federal rehabilitation act.

According to the lawsuit, the executive order discriminates against students with disabilities and their rights to public education programs and could increase their risk of medical complications and death from COVID-19.

The lawsuit seeks a restraining order, which would allow school districts the ability to require masks.

The Texas Education Agency refused to comment on pending litigation.

An Abbott spokes-person said, "Governor Abbott cares deeply about the health and safety of disabled students, as he does for all Texas students. Since his accident that left him paralyzed, the governor has worked through his career to protect the rights of all those with disabilities in Texas."

Abbott's mask order also has been challenged in several state courts, leading to a a half-dozen temporary restraining orders, some of which have been blocked by the Texas supreme court.