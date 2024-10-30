South Texas Haunts: Local couple conducting paranormal investigations

South Texas Haunts co-hosts Montgomery "Monty" Prescott and Shawna Davis have been conducting paranormal investigations for the past twenty years in many locations across the country.

However, when it comes to the Coastal Bend area, they said there's a lot of activity here.

“It’s pretty creepy," Prescott said. "There’s a lot of haunted and spooky locations that a lot of people don’t even want to talk about. There are some places we investigated in Corpus that we had to sign NDA’s and we can’t even discuss that we investigated it. So, there’s a spiritual haunted vibe in the Coastal Bend."

When they have conducted past investigations on South Texas Haunts, there have been many times where the couple have experienced things they couldn’t explain, such as hearing voices and being touched.

"Well, I never really encountered anything like a ghost coming and say hey do you want to have tea," Prescott said jokingly. "However, I have come across instances I cannot explain that's beyond the realm we live in."

On their show South Texas Haunts, the two go to locations with historical backgrounds to see if they can uncover new information from what they find.

“What I think is cool is that we tie evidence that ties back to either what the building is, rather historical or business," co-host Shawna Davis said. "Then, listening to EMP’s for example and hearing a voice you know for a fact that wasn’t an investigators voice."

While these instances could be scary for most, the couple loves what they do and will continue to discover new details about these places and help people get answers.

“You could be investigating somewhere and somebody gets an answer they weren’t able to get, right," Davis said. "Maybe somebody died suddenly, so now the spirit of their loved one could say goodbye or give them the answers they’re looking for."

The two will be conducting a live investigation tonight at The 6th Realm Haus in Victoria, Texas. Tune in at 11:30 p.m. after the 10 p.m. newscast to see what they discover.

