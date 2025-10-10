Game Night South Texas: H.M. King Brahmas shut out San Antonio Memorial 47–0

The H.M. King Brahmas delivered a statement win Friday night, shutting out the San Antonio Memorial Minutemen 47–0 at Javelina Stadium.

After forcing a quick punt on the opening drive, the Brahmas struck first. Quarterback Isaac Cason connected with wide receiver Christian Flowers on a short pass that Flowers turned into a touchdown through a crowd of defenders. The team’s two-point attempt was no good, leaving the score at 6–0 early in the first quarter.

H.M. King quickly got the ball back after recovering an onside kick, and their offense didn’t miss a beat. Star running back Damarius Montgomery powered his way into the end zone, then converted a two-point attempt to extend the lead to 14–0.

Cason later added to the scoring himself, keeping the ball on a quarterback run and racing down the sideline for his second touchdown of the night. The Brahmas led 21–0 after the first quarter and continued to dominate on both sides of the ball.

San Antonio Memorial showed flashes of offense late in the second quarter, including a lengthy run from Damian Garza, but the Minutemen couldn’t break through the Brahmas’ defense. H.M. King carried a commanding 41–0 lead at halftime and finished the game strong to secure the shutout victory.

Running back Damarius Montgomery earned Player of the Game honors after scoring multiple rushing touchdowns. Following the win, he credited his performance to staying focused and patient.

“Just coming in level-headed, being positive, just letting the game come to me,” Montgomery said. The Brahmas improved to 5–2 on the season with the victory and will look to keep the momentum going as district play continues.