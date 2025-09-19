Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Game Night South Texas

Actions

Game Night South Texas: Calallen Edges Carroll in thriller 26-21

games.jpg
Tyrese boone
Calallen Wide Receiver Drayson Gamez celebrates a touchdown catch during the Game Night South Texas Matchup
games.jpg
Game Night South Texas 2025: Calallen vs Carroll
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Under the bright lights of Buccaneer Stadium, the Calallen Wildcats pulled off a nail-biting 26-21 victory over the Corpus Christi Carroll Tigers in a matchup that kept fans on their feet from start to finish.

Game Night South Texas 2025: Calallen vs Carroll

Calallen struck first when running back Ricardo Rodriguez powered through the middle for a touchdown. Carroll quickly answered, as quarterback Nate Bazan connected with wide receiver Steve McChester to even the score at 7-7, sending the Tigers’ fans into a frenzy.

Momentum swung Carroll’s way late in the first half when quarterback Seth Neatherlin found Ignacio Arrellano, who weaved past defenders for a long touchdown to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead.

However, the Wildcats answered back before halftime, as quarterback Connor Klostermann's deflected pass was snagged in the end zone by Drayson Gamez. A missed extra point left Calallen trailing 14-13 at the break.

The second half turned into a defensive battle, with both teams trading stops and big plays. Carroll carried a slim lead into the final minutes, but Calallen’s special teams delivered the game’s defining moment. Wide receiver Reese Rusher returned a kickoff all the way for a touchdown, securing the Wildcats’ 26-21 win.

Rusher said after the game that he trusted his blockers to create the opening he needed.

“There was probably a minute or so on the clock and I knew I was going to get the ball,” Rusher said. “We did a fake reverse… I had good blocking and it just split wide open. I took advantage and I scored.”With the victory, Calallen improved to 3-0, while Carroll fell just short despite a strong showing.

Both teams will look to build on the energy of Thursday's thriller as district play looms.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hispanic Heritage Month