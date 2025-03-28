"Everybody has to pay for what they do"; Neighbors react to Saldivar's parole denial

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, was killed nearly 30 years ago, but fans still mourn her death to this day.

The decision to deny parole for her killer, Yolanda Saldivar, is a relief for many supporters who believe the complete life sentence should be served.

Leticia Martinez, who came from Idaho to visit the Selena statue on Shoreline Boulevard, said she trusts a higher power to dispel justice in the case.

"There's courts for a reason, but only God can be the judge of this... and he's doing a good job," Martinez said. "It's fair I think."

She continued to explain that the story of Selena's murder has more details that are yet to be unearthed.

"There's more to that story than what we know," Martinez said. "The truth, will it really come out?"

Another visitor, Luis Agosto, agreed with Martinez that there are still pieces of the story that should be exposed. He thought the parole denial was fair.

"I think they should come out with the truth," Agosto said. "There's more to the story than what's been told."

"She should be in there and not let go," he added. "Everybody has to pay for what they do."

Saldivar's next chance for parole comes in 2030.