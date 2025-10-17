Proposition A would give the City of Port Aransas the legal authority to plan, acquire, develop, construct, renovate, finance and operate a new facility called the Port Aransas Civic and Community Center, along with adjacent parking, roads, support buildings and any related infrastructure. The measure references Chapter 334 of the Texas Local Government Code, the state law that governs municipal public venues, as the authority for the project.

To help pay for the center, the city would be allowed to impose a new or higher hotel occupancy tax of up to 2 percentage points; that tax is paid by visitors as part of their hotel bill. If the measure passes, the city’s legal cap on the hotel occupancy tax would be 15% of the price paid for a hotel room — though the city would only charge whatever rate it chooses up to that cap.

Proposition A would also authorize the city to use up to 5% of the revenue it collects from property taxes to help finance the project. That means a portion of the city’s existing property‑tax revenue could be allocated to the center; it does not automatically raise property‑tax rates.

The measure simply authorizes these financing and construction tools — it does not itself set exact tax rates, obligate immediate construction, or change any other laws. Visitors would likely bear most of the direct cost increase through higher hotel taxes, and using property‑tax revenue could reduce the amount available for other city priorities unless offset. And no Skynet moves — it only grants the city the option to move forward with the project and those funding methods.