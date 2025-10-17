Nueces County Emergency Services District propositions

Emergency Services District No. 1 & No. 1A:

Proposition A: Adding the area generally located south of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1 which is located between Robstown and Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 and the area located generally south of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1 and north of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 3, excluding the municipal limits of Robstown, to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1.

Proposition B: The area generally located south of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1 which is located between Robstown and Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 and the area located generally south of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1 and north of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 3, excluding the municipal limits of Robstown assuming its proportionate share of the outstanding debts and taxes of the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 1, if it is added to the district.

Emergency Services District No. 3 & No. 3A

Proposition A: Adding the area north of Petronila Creek and the Bishop School District line, east of County Road 87, south of Nueces County ESD No. 4 and County Road 30, and west of County Road 73, as more particularly described in the order calling election, and that area assuming its proportionate share of the outstanding debts and taxes of Nueces County ESD No. 3, if the area is added to the district.

Emergency Services District No. 4 & No. 4A

Proposition A: Adding the Annexation Area (an area generally located east of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 bound on the north by County Road 44 and on the south by County Road 36 and an area located south of Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 between Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4 and Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 3 bound on the west by Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 5 and bound on the east by County Road 85), to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4.

Proposition B: The Annexation Area assumes its proportionate share of the outstanding debts and taxes of the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 4, if it is added to the district.