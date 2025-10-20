ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown residents headed to the polls Monday morning for early voting in a city election that could completely reshape their local government.

Mary Alice Ramon, a lifelong Robstown resident, was among the early voters casting her ballot. She told KRIS 6 News what she would like the city to improve on.

Early voting starts for Robstown's citywide council election

"Taxes are too high," Ramon said. "Lower the taxes, improve the streets, lower the water bill."

Ramon and other Robstown voters have the opportunity to elect an entirely new city council after this election. All seven positions on the city council are on the ballot, including four candidates running for mayor and six seats open for city councilors.

Many current council members are running for re-election, but voters will definitely see a new face in Place One, as no incumbent is seeking that position.

The Nueces County election department has the City of Robstown Sample Ballot as the following:

City of Robstown Mayor



David "Petey" Martinez

Mary Ann Saenz

Eva Elizondo Orona

Homer Villarreal

City of Robstown Council Member Place No. 1



John A. Ramon

Victor Orona, Jr.

Robert Silguero

City of Robstown Council Member Place No. 2



Victor Moreno

Nelda Sanchez

City of Robstown Council Member Place No. 3



Cordelia "Cordy" Bosquez

Rene Paredez

City of Robstown Council Member Place No. 4



Adolfo Lopez

Jimmy Morales

City of Robstown Council Member Place No. 5



Angel Gallegos

Joe "J.C." Carrion

City of Robstown Council Member Place No. 6



Ernest Carrillo Jr.

Lorraine Morales

Robstown holds city council elections every two years. Elected leaders are seated during the first city council meeting following the regular election, unless a runoff is needed. Candidates must win a majority vote, requiring them to get more than 50% of the votes to win.

Isabel Ruiz, a Robstown resident, said she hopes for strong voter turnout and has specific improvements in mind for the city.

"I would love a safer environment for pedestrians," Ruiz said. "There is a lot of rundown homes here, so like maybe grants for you know improving their homes, you know to make Robstown look a lot better, a lot cleaner."

Mary Rodriguez, another Robstown resident, echoed concerns about rising costs.

"I would like to see the taxes and the utilities come down cause I'm in a fixed income, you know and the food is going up and everything, so it's getting worse," Rodriguez said.

Despite the various concerns, Robstown residents hope the city will improve

"I just hope that whoever you know wins will improve the town," Ramon said.

Election day is on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

