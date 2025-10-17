2025 Texas state propositions

The 17 proposed constitutional amendments on the 2025 Texas ballot are a mixed bundle of tax cuts, new dedicated funding streams, and policy changes that could reshape state priorities. Many measures would cut or shield property and business taxes, others create constitutionally dedicated funds for education and workforce infrastructure, water projects, and a large dementia/research fund, and several address public‑safety and governance questions as well as symbolic or procedural changes.

If approved, voters would establish new spending streams and tax limits that could lower taxes for many Texans, but also reduce the legislature’s future budget flexibility, as those funds and prohibitions would be written into the constitution, making them harder to change later.

Early voting will take place from October 20 to October 31. Election Day is scheduled for November 4.

_____________________________________________________________

1. Texas State Technical College funding (SJR 59) – Creates permanent funds to support infrastructure and workforce education programs at Texas State Technical College.

2. Capital gains tax ban (SJR 18) – Prohibits the state from imposing taxes on realized or unrealized capital gains for individuals, estates, or trusts.

3. Bail reform (SJR 5) – Requires judges to deny bail for certain serious felony offenses if the state shows it’s necessary to prevent flight or protect public safety.

4. Water infrastructure funding (HJR 7) – Dedicates part of state sales tax revenue to the Texas Water Fund for upgrading and protecting water systems.

5. Tax exemption on animal feed (HJR 99) – Expands property tax exemptions to include retail inventory of animal feed.

6. Securities tax ban (HJR 4) – Bans occupation or transaction taxes on securities sales and on certain securities industry participants.

7. Tax exemption for veterans’ spouses (HJR 133) – Allows property tax exemptions for surviving spouses of veterans who died from service-related conditions.

8. Inheritance tax ban (HJR 2) – Permanently prohibits a state inheritance or estate tax.

9. Inventory and equipment tax exemption (HJR 1) – Exempts up to $125,000 of a business’s inventory or equipment from local property taxes.

10. Tax exemption for homes destroyed by fire (SJR 84) – Enables temporary property tax relief for homes uninhabitable after being destroyed by fire.

11. School tax exemption for elderly or disabled homeowners (SJR 85) – Increases the school district property tax exemption for elderly or disabled homeowners to $60,000.

12. Changing the State Judicial Conduct Commission (SJR 27) – Restructures the commission’s membership, increasing citizen representation and modifying how judicial discipline is administered.

13. Increased school tax exemption for homeowners (SJR 2) – Raises the statewide school property tax exemption for all homeowners from $100,000 to $140,000.

14. Funding for dementia research and prevention (SJR 3) – Allocates $3 billion to create a state institute for dementia and related brain disease research and prevention.

15. Codifying parental rights (SJR 34) – Adds parental rights as primary decision-makers for their children into the state constitution.

16. Clarifying citizenship requirement for voters (SJR 37) – Explicitly states that only U.S. citizens can vote in Texas elections.

17. Property tax exemption for border security infrastructure (HJR 34) – Prevents property tax increases on border county land due to border security improvements.