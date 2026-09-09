Death investigation underway after a body was found in the surf on North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi Police and the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office are trying to determine what led to the death of a person who was found on North Beach.

According to Senior Officer Travis Pace, a witness saw the body in the water near Hayes Street and Gulfbreeze Boulevard and called police at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday.

The police department's forensics team processed the scene and the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has retrieved the body.

"It's too early to determine the cause of death," Pace said.

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