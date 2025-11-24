Corpus Christi Sharks host Inaugural pro tryouts attracting players from across the globe

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi Sharks held their first professional tryouts from Saturday November 22 to Sunday November 23.

More than 80 players from across the country, and even overseas, attended the event, looking for the opportunity to play professional soccer in the United States.

The tryouts took place at the new state of the art Corpus Christi multi-sport complex off of Old Brownsville Road.

Coaches evaluated each athlete's speed, technical skill, and ball movement as they looked to build their inaugural professional roster for the spring of 2026.

The club will hold another tryout early next year. It's scheduled for January 17 and January 18.