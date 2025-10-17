Win a pair of tickets to see Stone Temple Pilots at Concrete Street Amphitheater on Thursday, November 6th

The Grammy-winning rock band Stone Temple Pilots, with special guests The Toadies, are coming to the Concrete Street Amphitheater on Thursday, November 6th…and KRIS 6 News is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets. To enter to win fill out the form below.

The winners will be randomly selected on November 3rd.

Stone Temple Pilots is an American rock band that achieved widespread recognition in the early 1990s. After forming under the name Mighty Joe Young, the band signed with Atlantic Records and changed its name to Stone Temple Pilots. Their debut album, Core, released in 1992, was a major commercial hit, and Stone Temple Pilots went on to become one of the most successful bands of the 1990s, selling more than 18 million albums in the United States and 40 million worldwide.

Stone Temple Pilots released four more studio albums: Purple (1994), Tiny Music... Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop (1996), No. 4 (1999), and Shangri-La Dee Da (2001), before separating in 2003, after which the band members partook in various projects (most notably Velvet Revolver and Army of Anyone). Stone Temple Pilots eventually reconvened in 2008 for a reunion tour and released their self-titled sixth album in 2010. After firing Weiland in 2013, the band recruited Chester Bennington, who they would tour with as their lead vocalist up until his departure in 2015. Stone Temple Pilots has since released two albums with Jeff Gutt on vocals: its second self-titled album in 2018 and eighth studio album, Perdida, in 2020.

Stone Temple Pilots Ticket Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

