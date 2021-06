CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astor Restaurant celebrated their 64th year serving the community Monday.

The family owned business was established in 1957 and has been run by four generations and maintains their status as the longest running steakhouse in Corpus Christi, having survived the pandemic

“We put a lot of work into this place,” said The Astor’s Anastasia Papakostas. “It has a lot of memories.”