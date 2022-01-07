Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show continues today

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show will wrap up its equestrian section of the competition Friday at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

The goal of the livestock show is to encourage responsibility and leadership with young people in agriculture.

Students between 9 and 18 years old will compete in best cow, sheep, dog, goat and even barbecue competitions.

Mason Ward, a senior at Calallen High School, has been competing since the third grade.

"It's a long process because we get our sheep and goats in September or October and then you have to raise them and feed them their food and working with them real hard," Ward said.

The livestock show will continue through Jan. 16 and is open to the public.

And Thursday was move-in day in for the NCJLS's competion where heifers took center stage.

"Taking part in Nueces County Junior Livestock Show we like that it's awarded for us," Leighton Lawton said. "We get to see our projects come and see the end."

On Friday, the kids will show off their heifers and then they'll try to sell them tonight.