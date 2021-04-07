KRIS 6 Angel: Juan Galan goes above and beyond to save mother and son in burning car

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Back in March, our KRIS 6 News team introduced you to Juan Galan, a man who dropped everything to help a mother who suffered a seizure behind the wheel while driving, leading to her car catching on fire.

Galan was able to pull the mother and her 5-year-old son who was sitting in the passenger seat. Several people across the community have labeled Galan a hero, even a KRIS 6 Angel.

Galan says he will never forget the heartbreaking day because the flames and smoke were so thick, he couldn’t save two 10-month old twins Jaelyne & Jazarya Rhodes who were in their car seats in the back seat.

“I was pulling on those car seats and I couldn’t get them out, to stand there and watch them burn in front of you is something you never want to go through,” said Galan.

Galan suffered burns on his hands trying to save the twin babies, and weeks later we spoke to Juan and his wife Pamela Galan who say Juan has a hard time sleeping at night.

“I keep seeing, recurring, the babies burning it’s just awful, something you just don’t plan to see,” said Galan.

Juan says he wishes he could do more.

“You just lay there and think about it, that’s all you can do, you know ‘what could I have done different?’ And there’s nothing I could’ve done, the baby seats were just…where the impact the seat belts have gotten tighten up too,” said Galan.

Because of his heroic efforts, Galan is considered a KRIS 6 Angel, where he has bravely put others before himself. Juan says he doesn’t consider himself a hero, and that something just needed to be done.