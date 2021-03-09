Nearby neighbor rushes to help mother and young passengers out of burning vehicle

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The horrific fatal accident left nearby neighbors startled when they saw thick black smoke and flames.

“And when I actually looked out my window you seen just smoke all over the place and then it just lit up like Christmas lights with police cars and everything,” said nearby neighbor Charity Christensen.

Christensen says she got a frantic call from her teenage daughter who was close to the fatal accident while staying at a friend's house.

“Hearing little babies were involved and children in general, we have 4 kids here you can’t help but just get tore up and just really really be impacted at home because tomorrow is never promised,” said Christensen.

Neighbor Juan Galan says he heard a big bang and ran out outside to the scene. Galan says that’s when he saw the fire and was able to get the driver and 5-year-old passenger out of the car.

“I pulled out the lady and you couldn’t see inside the car and I heard a boy, I pulled him out and he said his sisters were inside the car and I couldn’t unlatch the car seat,” said Galan.

Galan’s wife Pamela says minutes felt like hours.

“And I took the little boy, and walked way over here I didn’t want him next to the fire and he was very scared and looked at me and said my sisters are dying,” said Pamela Galan.

The couple says fire crews came to the scene but the two tried to do as much as they could to make sure everyone was okay. The Galan’s say this will be a day they will never forget.

“I was just in disbelief, I couldn’t believe that I was worried I wanted to get the babies out and the fire just went so fast we couldn’t get the babies out it was just so horrific,” said Pamela Galan.

“I was pulling on those car seats, and I couldn’t get them out to stand there and watch them burn in front of you is something you never want to go through,” said Juan Galan.