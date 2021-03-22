Interested in fostering or adopting a child? Here's some useful information

How would you like to make a difference in a child's life?

According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, also known as DFPS, as of February, 465 children are in legal care in Nueces county due to abuse or neglect, a trend that has fluxuated very little since the end of 2020.

September 2020 440 October 2020 463 November 2020 471 December 2020 469 January 2021 459 February 2021 465

CPS is looking for families, or individuals who would like to become a family by adopting or fostering a child.

Is this something you've been interested in, but never knew where to start?

Start with an application: Prospective parents can be single or married; must be 21 years old, financially stable and responsible.

Here are some of the other basic requirements for fostering or adopting a child. Prospective parents must be willing to:

share information regarding their background and lifestyle;

provide references;

agree to a home study, with visits with all household members; and,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household.

Prospective parents also must attend training sessions to learn about abused and neglected children. The trainings are free, and families can opt out at any time.

To find out more about the responsibilities of being a foster-care or adoptive parent, click here.

To volunteer, click here.