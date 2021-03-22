Menu

Interested in fostering or adopting a child? Here's some useful information

Posted at 4:28 PM, Mar 22, 2021
How would you like to make a difference in a child's life?

According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, also known as DFPS, as of February, 465 children are in legal care in Nueces county due to abuse or neglect, a trend that has fluxuated very little since the end of 2020.

September 2020 440
October 2020 463
November 2020 471
December 2020469
January 2021459
February 2021465

CPS is looking for families, or individuals who would like to become a family by adopting or fostering a child.

Is this something you've been interested in, but never knew where to start?

Start with an application: Prospective parents can be single or married; must be 21 years old, financially stable and responsible.

Here are some of the other basic requirements for fostering or adopting a child. Prospective parents must be willing to:

  • share information regarding their background and lifestyle;
  • provide references;
  • agree to a home study, with visits with all household members; and,
  • allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household.

Prospective parents also must attend training sessions to learn about abused and neglected children. The trainings are free, and families can opt out at any time.
To find out more about the responsibilities of being a foster-care or adoptive parent, click here.

To volunteer, click here.

