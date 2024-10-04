The first weekend in October is packed with events, haunted houses and fun for the whole family!

If you ghouls just want to have fun, your Coastal Bend Weekend is going to be a treat, and that's no trick.

We will start in your neighborhood at theU.S.S. Lexington Museum for a Haunting at the Blue Ghost.

The seasonal attraction is now taking the bravest of souls down ladders and through more than 80 compartments of the U.S.S. Lexington.

You can now get this spooky experience every Friday and Saturday this month, Halloween night, and November 1 and 2.

The haunted house will be open from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the museum's admission booths.

If that's too terrifying for you, the museum is hosting its second Top Gun movie night this Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

This time, Top Gun: Maverick will be on the big screen.

Before the movie starts, there is a viewing party, so put your best '80s outfit and get ready to dance, answer some trivia questions, and join the costume contest.

You'll be able to see scarier costumes downtown on Mesquite Street because it's the opening weekend for the Fright Night Haunted House.

You can enter, if you dare, into the 10,000-square-foot home of horrors.

Organizers say it's constantly changing and growing from year to year, so you'll never know what to expect around the next terrifying corner.

You can explore an old abandoned asylum or get lost in dark tunnels underground.

If you want to see if you have what it takes to survive the night...

You can purchase a ticketonline.

The Fright Night Haunted House will be open every weekend through November 3rd, including October 30 and Halloween Day.

Pride Corpus Christi is having its 2024 Parade and Block party this Saturday at Water's Edge Park.

Organizers say it's bigger and better than ever before, with more marchers, floats, vendors, and an even larger stage to showcase a lineup of local talent.

The celebration starts at 5:00 p.m.

This one's for the kiddos...

TheJunior League of Corpus Christi is hosting the Rockets event.

Rockets stands for Raising Our Children's Knowledge by Educating Through Science.

In partnership with the La Retama Central Library,

children can have a fun day of learning and activities revolving around STEM—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

In previous years, they've experimented with dry ice bubbles, earthquake tables, and straw rockets.

The Rockets event is at the Corpus Christi Gym this Saturday, starting at 10:00 a.m.

We all know every first Friday of the month is Art Walk...

But have you heard of Music Walk?

As the name implies, the two-day event celebrates Corpus Christi's music and art scene.

This is a great way you can support our local community and economy with local vendors and shops throughout the event!

The event is Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

We can't forget about Oktoberfest on the first weekend of October.

You can have a pretty authentic experience here at J.B.'s German Restaurant and Bakery.

On Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., you can enjoy live music, vendors, and their delicious German cuisine.

There will be a beer-stein-holding contest.

But it is B.Y.O.B.

Are you seeing more butterflies around the Coastal Bend? Well, there's a chance to see dozens more this weekend.

The Butterfly Blitz kicks off today, and Winged Wonder tours will be held in Kingsville today at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at King Ranch. Plus, the Butterfly Blitz festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow at Dick Kleberg Recreational Hall. The festival will feature various vendors, tag and release of monarchs, and arts and crafts. The festival is free for all ages.

The local chapter of the Reguladores Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) will host its annual “Bikers for Boobs” event on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m. at Brewster’s Street Icehouse at 1724 Tancahua Street, Corpus Christi. The fee is $20 per person participating in the ride, all vehicles are welcome. There will be 5 stops around town, silent auction, 50/50, event t-shirts and more. All proceeds will benefit “First Friday”, a local agency that provides free mammograms to uninsured residents in the Coastal Bend.

LIVE MUSIC

Friday

The Exchange: Tres Matts

Retro Cc: Dreaming In Color

Brewster St. Southside: Trisum

Saturday

Vernon’s: Flatbroke

Cassidy’s: John Cortez Band

Rockit’s Whiskey Bar: The Chainlinks

Bron’s Backyard: Independent Thieves

Shorty’s Place: 41st Annual Pig Party

Boone Holding

Patrice Pike

Triptonite

Black Monk Tavern: Cathouse

The Pelican Lounge: Splendiferous

