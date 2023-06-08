Fun Friday: What's happening around the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Break out the lawn chairs and blankets becauseBay Jammin Cinema Series returns Friday, June 9, featuring Minions: The Rise of the Gru. It starts after sunset at Cole Park Amphitheater and is free for everyone to attend.

Get artsy and crafty with La Retama Central Library this Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. TGIF Crafts is a bi-weekly event for ages 18 and up.

Rock and Roll Flea Market at House of Rock kicks off Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free! Shop local vendors for the best Vinyls, CDs, Merch, and more.

Join the USS Lexington for the Steel Beach Luauaboard the LEX! You won’t want to miss out on this family fun Hawaiian-themed party with live summer music, a tropical feast, an ice cream bar, a dunk tank with the LEX crew, a limbo contest with Lieutenant LEX, a s'mores roast and a fireworks finale to the evening! Admission for children is $20, adults (Members & Military) get in for $35, children (non-members) get in for $25, and admission for adults (non-member) is $40.

Check out a modern classic Disney tale,Fozen Jr., which is based on the 2018 Broadway musical. Watch Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. Admission for children is $54, adults (Seniors, Students, & Military) get in for $81, and admission for adults is $108.