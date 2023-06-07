Nueces Brewing Company holding free event to kickoff 10-day Juneteenth celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi organization is inviting the community out downtown to kickoff day one of their "10 Days of Jubilee."

The Texas Association of Black Personnel for Higher Education (TABPHE) is hosting a free event at Nueces Brewing Company to start its Juneteenth celebration.

According to the TABPHE, the event will feature free food and a live music set by DJ Extraordinaire. It will take place on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Juneteenth kickoff will take place Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Nueces Brewing Company located at 401 S. Water St.

