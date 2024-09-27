Fun Friday: Bites, brews, barbecue

Bites, brews, barbecue, and other events that will take your weekend in the Coastal Bend to new heights and around the world.

Your fun Friday and beyond can start right here in your neighborhood at Nueces Brewing Company.

Break out your lederhosen and prepare to polka, because Oktoberfest is back, and organizers say it's better than ever.

Saturday will be a day filled with German-inspired festivities, drinks and music.

Oh, and did we mention the keg toss contest?

You'll also want to practice holding your stein, and prepare for a "guten" time.

The entertainment starts at 12:30 PM. Prost!

Here’s another cultural tradition in the Coastal Bend.

The 15th Annual Community Health Fair and Festival of India will be at the SV Temple.

There will be music and dance performances.

You can also take part and buy some fashion pieces, jewelry, or get a henna design.

Just don't forget to try the Indian food, or there will be "naan" left!

This all starts Saturday at 11 AM.

In Aransas Pass…

The Redford Ranch Foundation is hosting its second annual Smoke on the Water Barbecue Cook-Off!

The Shrimporee Grounds is the meeting spot, starting at 9 AM.

You can enjoy live music, food trucks, a vendor market, and delicious meats.

That’s not the best part of the event.

All the money raised is expected to go back to local veterans.

As we’ve reported, the Redford Ranch Foundation helps connect vets to recreational therapies.

They’re also working on raising enough money to build a wellness center to further their efforts.

Smoke on the Water will support this cause.

If you want to get some exercise before any food frenzy events…

You can run the runway.

It’s back at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Whether you choose to run or walk the airport's runway, it’s still quite the experience that brings you into the world of aviation.

All proceeds benefit Wings of Texas, a local nonprofit that helps people with disabilities live an active and fulfilling life.

The first dash starts at 8 AM. You can register online.

There’s a celebration of flight at Hazel Bazemore County Park.

The festival really gives participants a bird’s-eye view of raptor migration at the Corpus Christi Hawk Watch.

The family-friendly event has free activities that coincide with peak broad-winged hawk migration.

With a diverse bird population, volunteers will be on hand to help visitors identify the types of hawks.

It’s happening all weekend long.

The first activity could start as early as 7:30 AM.

But, Goose… if you really want to feel a need...the need for speed...

You can be in what we call "a target-rich environment."

This Saturday, the USS Lexington Museum is hosting an '80s-themed viewing party on the flight deck for the original 1986 Top Gun movie.

Before the show starts, you can turn and burn in your best Top Gun outfit and dance to your favorite Top Gun tunes.

The best costume will earn you a prize.

Even if you don't win, consider it a great photo op because you can take a photo right next to one of the F-14 aircraft featured in the film.

“The movie represents naval aviation, so it's a really cool tribute to the Navy and the sailors that have made all this possible,” said Steve Banta, Executive Director for the USS Lexington Museum.

Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Chicken Shiz Bingo is back at The Annex! Bring your cash and your luck! The rules are easy, if your square is blessed with the shiz, then YOU win. Square tickets are first come, first served, and given out in random order.

This Saturday, the City of Robstown is going all out this year for Cottonfest 2024! This free event will take over Robstown Town Square from 3pm to 11pm with live music, food trucks, vendors, and even a kids zone!

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is proud to present Hispanic Heritage Day – “Nuestras Raíces”. Join us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage, with a day filled with interactive activities, engaging science shows, and an exciting traditional game of Lotería. An “ofrenda” table will also be set to kick off the Dia de Los Muertos celebrations.

Visitors can connect with Hispanic community partners and explore our shared heritage through hands-on exhibits, discovery carts, and live demonstrations. This special event brings “Nuestras Raíces” (Our Roots) to the museum, providing a vibrant platform for cultural exploration and appreciation.

Live Music:

Rockit's Whiskey Bar & Saloon - 709 N Chaparral St

Friday Night: Inside - Left Right Left

Outside - Sonny Salinas

Saturday Night: Inside - The Max

Outside - 3rd Coast Duo

_______

Vernon's - 1030 3rd Street

Friday Night: Jose Felix Trio

_______

Executive Surf Club - 309 N Water St

Friday Night: Scarecrow People

Saturday: Raul Ayala

_______

The Annex - 312 S Chaparral St

Friday Night: Dreaming in Color

_______

Cassidy's Irish Pub - 601 N Water St

Friday Night: John Cortez Band

_______

Brewster Street Downtown - 1724 N. Tancahua

Saturday Night: Dreams: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

_______

Black Monk Tavern - 5712 Gollihar Rd

Saturday Night: FlatBroke

_______

